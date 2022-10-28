Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Down 36.1% in October

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 74,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 746,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Connexa Sports Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 39,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $39,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,340,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,021. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

See Also

