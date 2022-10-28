Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 19,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,285. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.