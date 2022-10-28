Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29. Approximately 14,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 16,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$121.47 million and a PE ratio of -16.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.53.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

