Cowen Lowers Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $36.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ultra Clean by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 347,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 185,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

