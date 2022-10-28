Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 45.8% in October

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Creative Realities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CREX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,992. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Insider Transactions at Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

