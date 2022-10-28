Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,291,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,477,140 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 price target (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.