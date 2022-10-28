Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CULL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 9,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.04. Cullman Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

