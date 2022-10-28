DA Davidson Boosts Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target to $35.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

