Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.63. 72,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,048. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.73.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

