Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.60 and last traded at $77.37. 100,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,918,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.96.

Datadog Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,744.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,632 shares of company stock worth $9,460,213 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Datadog by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

