Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). Approximately 95,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 45,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

Destiny Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £25.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.93.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

