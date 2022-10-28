Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Raised to €10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 200,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,040. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

