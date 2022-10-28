Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Raised to €10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
DB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 200,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,040. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
