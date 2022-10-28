DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $114.00 at Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $14.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. 203,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,722. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

