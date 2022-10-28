Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to approx $1.21 EPS.

Driven Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

DRVN stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -225.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Driven Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $23,900,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Driven Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

