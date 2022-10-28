Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EBMT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $150.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.