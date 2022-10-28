eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Up 10.8%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 5,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 2,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDDRF. Barclays began coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eDreams ODIGEO from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

