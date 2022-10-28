Energi Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $9.88 million and $189,138.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00089839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,695,343 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

