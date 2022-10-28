EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $34,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $134.37 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.