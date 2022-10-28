F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.62 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.23.

F5 stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.08. 14,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $161.41. F5 has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5 will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

