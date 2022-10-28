Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $61.68 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $61.68 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.