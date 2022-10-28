Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 67,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,032. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

