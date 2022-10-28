First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.90. 214,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 223,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

