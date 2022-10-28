First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of First US Bancshares worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of FUSB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 7,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544. The company has a market cap of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

