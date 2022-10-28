Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $187,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 83,991 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 258,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

