Gala (GALA) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $250.31 million and approximately $76.10 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.