General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,642 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Electric worth $65,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $81,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $76.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

