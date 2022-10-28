Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Down 7%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 330,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,339,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 37.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.