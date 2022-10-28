GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GNNDY stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $69.88. 1,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.95. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.