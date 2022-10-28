Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Gouverneur Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

