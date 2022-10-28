Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE traded up $12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.33. 437,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,192. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.