Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,145. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.63. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.