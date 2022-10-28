Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,145. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.63. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Further Reading
