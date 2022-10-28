H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 14,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,136,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in H World Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 138,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

