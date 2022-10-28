Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $156.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.45. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

