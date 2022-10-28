HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.52.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

HCA stock opened at $217.77 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.