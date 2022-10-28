Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $3.65 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $133.52 million and $483,671.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00017615 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.59322646 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $560,160.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

