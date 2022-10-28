Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $62.03. 32,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

