Hosking Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,546 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after acquiring an additional 826,043 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,159,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,876,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 1,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.10. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

