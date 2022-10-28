Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -6.06%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 775,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $4,876,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $3,649,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.