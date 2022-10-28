Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading Up 0.5%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.60 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.25 ($0.67). Approximately 18,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 657,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.66).

Hyve Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59.

Insider Activity

In other Hyve Group news, insider Mark Shashoua bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($66,457.23).

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

