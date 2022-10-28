IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.06. 6,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.45. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.