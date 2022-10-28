Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 11,044 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $45.42 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.