Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 402.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,673 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

