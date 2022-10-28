Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 96.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.19. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,314. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

