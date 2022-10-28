Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,421 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 586% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,519 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 451,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 3,826.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 469,614 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

