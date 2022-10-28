IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird to $266.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of IQV stock traded up $6.78 on Thursday, hitting $207.20. The stock had a trading volume of 57,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average is $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.