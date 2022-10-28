iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.43% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $45,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after buying an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,629,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,756.6% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 718.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,154. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.