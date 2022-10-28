iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,941 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $58,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

QUAL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,936 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25.

