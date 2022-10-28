Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €23.10 ($23.57) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

