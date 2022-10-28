JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Shares Down 18.9%

Shares of JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) fell 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. 554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

JTEKT Stock Down 18.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

JTEKT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system and solenoid valves.

Further Reading

