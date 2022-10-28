Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 11.1%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,239,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,788% from the average daily volume of 65,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.84 million during the quarter.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

Further Reading

